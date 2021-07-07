Advertisement

Kansas lawmakers plan to hold 14 town halls on redistricting

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers plan to hold 14 town hall meetings across the state to gather opinions later this summer and fall on how the Legislature should redraw political boundaries next year.

Six legislative leaders agreed Wednesday to have the same number of town hall meetings that lawmakers held ahead of the last redistricting in 2012.

The state must redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts every 10 years to reflect shifts in the population. The Republican-controlled Legislature plans to tackle the work next year and have new lines in place for the June 2022 candidate filing deadline.

Lawmakers in both parties expect Johnson County, the state’s most populous county, to pick up seats in the Legislature and western and southeast Kansas to lose them. They’re also expecting a contentious debate over redrawing the state’s four congressional districts.

