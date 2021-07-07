Man arrested for stalking, accused of attaching GPS device to woman’s car

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Domestic violence organizations in Wichita are getting some recognition from police for helping stop an alleged stalker.

Wichita police arrested Ed Harrington on Tuesday. They said the Sedgwick man is connected to a stalking incident from May.

Police said Harrington broke into and stole from a woman’s car and put a GPS tracking device in it. Police said Harrington and the woman know each other.

The woman was able to take her vehicle to a local auto shop to have the tracker removed.

Police said the arrest comes thanks to extensive follow-up work through its DIVRT unit and community domestic violence organizations.

”They work closely together with cases and share information, this is a good example of what they do to keep victims of domestic violence and stalking safe,” said Lt. Christian Cory with the Wichita Police Department.

Detectives will the case over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Harrington could face charges including stalking, burglary and violating a protection order.

