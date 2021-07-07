Advertisement

New report on active Covid-19 cases in Kansas

1,000 cases have been reported since this last Friday
1,000 cases have been reported since this last Friday(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New numbers on Covid-19 cases in the state have been released. Over 1,000 new covid cases were reported by KDHE.

51 new hospitalizations were added as well as seven new deaths throughout the state. The percentage of tests coming back positive is currently sitting at 31%.

While that is a striking number, it’s important to note these are all cases reported from this last Friday as no numbers were released this Monday.

Over 1.2 million Kansans have at least one shot making up 44.6% of the state’s population. Over 32% of Kansans are fully vaccinated

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Officers arrested Javan Ervin in connection to a deadly police chase, turned crash in west...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV late on the Fourth of July.
Wichita Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Fourth of July
police lights
Dickinson County Sheriff’s investigating after body found with apparent gunshot wound
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35
Sunflower Summer
Kansas creates app for families to experience museums, zoos, historic landmarks for free
Some of the 2 tons of trash left in the streets after the fourth of July
Douglas County cleans up 2 tons of firework debris
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash