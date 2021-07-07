New report on active Covid-19 cases in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New numbers on Covid-19 cases in the state have been released. Over 1,000 new covid cases were reported by KDHE.

51 new hospitalizations were added as well as seven new deaths throughout the state. The percentage of tests coming back positive is currently sitting at 31%.

While that is a striking number, it’s important to note these are all cases reported from this last Friday as no numbers were released this Monday.

Over 1.2 million Kansans have at least one shot making up 44.6% of the state’s population. Over 32% of Kansans are fully vaccinated

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.