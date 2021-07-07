Advertisement

New Wichita ordinance to allow 18 year olds in large event venues

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council passed a new ordinance, 7-0, on Tuesday allowing people under 21 at large event venues.

Under the new ordinance, minors under 18 are allowed in until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights and at 11 p.m. all other nights.

After midnight, venues can only be opened for people 21 and up.

Event owners say it helps some venues that rely more on ticket sales, rather than food and alcohol purchases.

