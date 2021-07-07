Sedgwick County detention corporal arrested for DUI

KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kingman County deputies arrested a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Corporal on July 1 for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

The detention corporal, Avery Toombs, has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for six years.

In addition to the criminal case, the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service,” said the sheriff’s office in a release. “The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally.”

“Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”

