CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fair begins Wednesday, July 7.

The fair kicks off its festivities with a 4-H horse show at 8 a.m. and then at 5 p.m. food booths open. At 6:30 p.m. the Sedgwick County Fair parade begins.

A few attractions and events you will need tickets for in advance, like the ranch rodeo and the demolition derby. Those tickets are available here.

