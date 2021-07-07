Sedgwick County Fair begins Wednesday
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHENEY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Fair begins Wednesday, July 7.
The fair kicks off its festivities with a 4-H horse show at 8 a.m. and then at 5 p.m. food booths open. At 6:30 p.m. the Sedgwick County Fair parade begins.
A few attractions and events you will need tickets for in advance, like the ranch rodeo and the demolition derby. Those tickets are available here.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.