Wichita Airport seeing increase in passengers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With restrictions lifting and more people vaccinated, The Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is seeing more people traveling. The Air Service & Business Development Manager Valerie Wise says air travel is only down 20% compared to July of 2019.

Because of the increase in travelers Wise has advice for people who are traveling. She says you should try and check in before coming to the airport, you can do that online or on apps on your phone. Wise says you should also get to the airport at least two hours before your departure time, and says that is for any airport you are traveling out of. Wise says to be ready for long lines and even delays or cancellations. She says they are seeing that happen due to weather and staffing.

“What happens is if there is a delay throughout the system, depending on where the storms are this time of year, that affects all the flights in the network, and then what happens is sometimes the flight crew will time out so then they have to take over, so then they will have to cancel that flight,” Wise said.

Wise says overall they are excited to see the airport get crowded again and even the Park and Ride is starting to fill up with cars. She says it is good for the economy for the airport and Wichita.

“It is great for the economy as airlines can add capacity and add flights it helps the travel and tourism industry. Conventions, brings business meetings and people together again, that impacts our economy quite a bit,” said Wise.

Wise says it is important for the airport because more passengers means more revenue for food, gift, and parking, and then that revenue is used to pay bills since the airport is not tax funded. She says as it fills up some airlines are also adding back flights over the next few months.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.