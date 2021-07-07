Advertisement

Wichita hospitals vigilant as blood shortage begins to impact surgeries across the nation

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Red Cross said Tuesday the blood shortage is reaching critical levels. The organization said the problem has gotten so bad that some area hospitals are delayed surgery.

Wichita hospitals say the blood shortage hasn’t delayed their surgeries, but they say it serves as a cautionary tale.

“That important blood donation appointment is needed,” said American Red Cross Communications Director Jan Hale. “Every two seconds, somebody in our country needs what someone can very generously give by rolling up a sleeve.”

Hale says all blood types are needed, but O-type blood is needed the most. It is the first type of blood that will be utilized for surgeries and traumas.

“We want Wichita to hear that the Red Cross needs their help,” said Hale. “Wichita folks are giving folks, they are very generous and we want them to remember to put that blood donation appointment at the top of your list.”

While supplies last, the American Red Cross is giving away hats to donors at its downtown location.

