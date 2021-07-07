Advertisement

Wichita organization collecting shoes to raise money for food

ICT Food Rescue
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Tuesday, ICT Food Rescue will be taking new or used shoe donations so they can use the money to help feed the hungry and improve local literacy. As an extra bonus, the donated shoes are one less thing thrown into our landfills.

The organization said the mission is to quote, “fill stomachs and not landfills.”

"We all have extra shows and we all have - a lot of us have families and kids. I have seven children. we are always going through shoes and we're always outgrowing them. this is a great opportunity to put those shoes to great use,"

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can donate by dropping it off at the KANSEL campus, 1650 N. Fairview, Wichita, Kan. 67203. The organization is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will be accepting donations through Sept. 2.

