WSU Tech to offer collegiate airplane pilot program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech will begin offering a collegiate airplane pilot program in Aug. 2021.

The new two-year program will prepare students for a professional pilot career on industries such as commercial airlines, flight training, private or business aviation, cargo and government organizations.

A minimum of 235 flight hours in WSU Tech’s Cessna Skyhawk 172 will also be required to complete the program.

After completing the program, graduates will earn an Associates of Applied Science in Professional Pilot from WSU Tech and be eligible for ratings from the FAA.

The program will have 15 participants.

