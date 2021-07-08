Advertisement

Undersheriff: Mechanical issue blamed for double deadly crash in Sumner County

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said two people died Thursday afternoon when a maroon SUV...
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said two people died Thursday afternoon when a maroon SUV had mechanical issues and crashed into a silver SUV.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died Thursday afternoon after a crash on Hwy 160 and Oliver near Oxford in Sumner County,

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a maroon SUV was traveling southbound on Oliver when it had a mechanical issue and could not stop.

The SUV hit a silver SUV killing both people inside the second vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the two victims were from Winfield. The driver of the maroon SUV was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
Officers arrested Javan Ervin and Jaime Chavez in connection to a police chase, turned deadly...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer

Latest News

The city said studies with the flashing yellow arrow have shown to reduce left-turn crashes by...
Flashing yellow lights to be installed at Wichita intersections
Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted out photos on Wednesday after...
Kansas High Patrol assists Broncos’ quarterback after lug nut smashes windshield
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash