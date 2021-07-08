Undersheriff: Mechanical issue blamed for double deadly crash in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people died Thursday afternoon after a crash on Hwy 160 and Oliver near Oxford in Sumner County,

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a maroon SUV was traveling southbound on Oliver when it had a mechanical issue and could not stop.

The SUV hit a silver SUV killing both people inside the second vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the two victims were from Winfield. The driver of the maroon SUV was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

