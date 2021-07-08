Church camp infects 23 with COVID-19 in Butler County

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Butler County Health Department are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in connection with a church camp.

So far, 23 cases have been reported from the outbreak at AGK Ministry Camp. The camp was hosted from June 21-25 at the Wheat State Retreat Center.

A press release by the county said an investigation is ongoing and those who attended the camp are asked to get tested for COVID-19.

