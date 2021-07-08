Advertisement

Church camp infects 23 with COVID-19 in Butler County

Coronavirus in Kansas
Coronavirus in Kansas(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Butler County Health Department are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak in connection with a church camp.

So far, 23 cases have been reported from the outbreak at AGK Ministry Camp. The camp was hosted from June 21-25 at the Wheat State Retreat Center.

A press release by the county said an investigation is ongoing and those who attended the camp are asked to get tested for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
Officers arrested Javan Ervin and Jaime Chavez in connection to a police chase, turned deadly...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer

Latest News

Wedding
Wedding vendors slammed with events in rush to get couples married
Statement from Brandon Russell
Wichita police release timeline of events that led up to deadly crash
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Jace Ward, BIPG patient advocate, and Kansas City Chief superfan, dies at 22
Jace Ward passes at 22