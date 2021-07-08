Flashing yellow lights to be installed at Wichita intersections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new kind of traffic light with flashing yellow arrows will be coming to some Wichita intersections soon.

This would be instead of the left turn yield on green at many intersections to denote unprotected left turns.

The first intersections to get the new kind of lights will be at Walker and West Street and Harry and West street, which have been under construction.

The city said studies with the flashing yellow arrow have shown to reduce left-turn crashes by as much as 20 percent.

The city said this is not a widespread change. The new signals will go in as intersections are redesigned or newly built or if there are concerns about safety at specific intersections.

There are 480 intersections with signals in Wichita.

