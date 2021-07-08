Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for information about owners of dogs left at lake

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Seven stray pups were found near Geary State Lake and now the Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to their owners.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for information about who puppies left at Geary State Lake may belong to.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on July 5, around 7 p.m., deputies found seven stray puppies running around Geary State Lake near mile marker 145. It said no adult dogs were found in the area.

If you have information about the pups, call the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261.

