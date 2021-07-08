Advertisement

Heat returns in a hurry Thursday and Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat returns in a hurry today.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat returns in a hurry today.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler and quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. However, the heat returns in a hurry as sunny skies send highs into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon.

Friday looks even hotter with highs in the middle to upper 90s along with some spots over 100 degrees. The heat will be accompanied by a stronger south breeze occasionally gusting over 30 mph.

A second, stronger cold front is expected to arrive on Friday night into Saturday and the chance of both storms and severe weather will climb as we head into the weekend. Isolated storms on Friday night, mainly along and north of I-70, will be replaced by scattered to numerous storms on Saturday afternoon.

A shower or storm cannot be ruled out on Sunday (afternoon), but overall the second half of the weekend looks dry and cooler.

Today: Sunny, warmer. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 90. Low: 65. Partly cloudy and breezy; pm showers/storms likely.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated pm showers/storms.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 67. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 70. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92. Low: 72. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

