Hot and breezy to close out the work week

Rain chances arrive Saturday
Heating up across northwest Kansas
Heating up across northwest Kansas
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We stay clear and quiet tonight with lows in the 70′s. For your Friday we are adding some heat back into the system with highs in the mid to low 90′s across central Kansas. As we wait for our cold font to arrive expect winds to begin to increase tomorrow. Winds will be out of the south with gusts in the 25 mph range possible.

In western Kansas, expect temperatures to soar near 100°. A heat advisory is in place for Friday across northwest Kansas and heat related illness is likely to be a concern. This advisory includes the following cities; Norton, Hoxie, Hill City, Quinter, Grinnell, Grainfield, Wakeeney, Pfeifer, Hays, Dighton, Ness City, and La Crosse.

As we begin to shift gears to the weekend, you’ll want to keep your umbrella handy. Saturday a decent cold front is lining up to bring some rain and thunder showers to the area. The best chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms should arrive by the afternoon but on and off rain showers are possible all day.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely for your Saturday
Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely for your Saturday

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72.

Sat: High: 88 Scattered showers and storms; mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 67 Turning mostly cloudy; PM showers.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 63 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; overnight storms. Breezy.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 69 Scattered storms.

