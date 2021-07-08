Husband of pregnant woman who died in crash thankful for community support

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The husband of a pregnant woman who was killed in a crash at Central and Ridge earlier this week is thankful for the community’s support.

Samantha Russell died in the crash, but doctors were able to deliver her baby boy Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. Its original goal of $5,000 has raised tens of thousands more and continues to grow.

“My entire family and I were not expecting the overwhelming amount of support from all around the country,” Brandon Russell, her husband, said in a statement. “People who I don’t even know are sending in so many beautiful messages and gifts. When I looked at the GoFundMe this morning I couldn’t believe it. Mac is going to live his best life surrounded by people who love him. He may grow up without his mama but he will definitely know everything there is about her. I can’t express enough thankfulness to anyone who’s shown support in every way.”

Every item on a baby registry that was set up before Samantha’s death has been sold as well.

“Thank you anyone who has given a donation or bought something on the registry,” her husband continued in the statement. “Mac will be spoiled rotten and we will not have to worry about money for the foreseeable future thanks to family, close friends, and people I don’t even know across the country. Thank you.”

Her boss and family friend Jordan Wuest helped set up the GoFundMe for the family.

“Her story is really impacting folks, and I think that’s a testament to her as a person--that the folks that were willing and sharing this story and looking at the positive side with her baby boy, Mac. It’s just really inspiring to see she had an impact on folks.”

