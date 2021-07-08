Jaylyn Agnew to join Sports Sunday, reflect on rookie season

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Fresh off of her first WNBA season, Andover grad Jaylyn Agnew will join Sports Sunday giving an update on her career, returning from injury, and what is next for her career.

A familiar face on the show, we last spoke with Agnew ahead of her rookie season in the WNBA “wubble” at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Agnew is working back from a torn ACL she suffered while playing overseas in Russia, she plans to be back on the court competing in December.

She shared her thoughts on a number of topics during the interview.

Agnew on playing rookie season during the pandemic:

“It was a lot like college, having everyone in the same place, having all of the stars in the same vicinity. Normally during a WNBA season you see them at the game and then the hotel. In the bubble you are living with them, eating with them, at the pool with them, playing golf with them. It was a crazy experience that only 144 of us got to experience so it is something I will never forget.”

On being star struck by WNBA players:

“Multiple people—Candace parker talked to us about golfing one day. Saw Sue Bird at the pool, Megan Rapinoe was behind me in line for COVID testing. Megan isn’t even a basketball player and she was there. So there were so many moments that you just think wow this is happening”

On social justice demonstrations in 2020 season:

“I think it was super cool to be able to see us all come together. A lot of people try to compare us to the NBA, but we really are our own entity and we wanted to make that a thing. To be able to come together and see change throughout the United States of America. There are people who say that no one watches the WNBA, well yes they do, and I thought that was really cool. Being a rookie you’re kind of on the backburner, you don’t want to speak up too much but our team helped us find our own voices so I am super appreciative of them so it was a life changing experience.”

On learning curve to pro basketball:

“I would definitely say the physicality and everyone’s mind is always going to where it can be challenging. Pre-game, we have a white board full of stuff, the terminology is different so you are always watching film. It is your job and it becomes our life kind of, I think those few things were the biggest changes.”

On seeing more support of WNBA:

“It’s so awesome, the WNBA is in its 25th year a lot of people try to compare to the NBA but they’re on their 75th year I think but it is nice to see people appreciate the women’s game. They say we can’t dunk, we have people who can dunk. We can shoot the ball really well, we are really skilled so you don’t need to compare them to appreciate them both.”

Agnew plans to train in the Wichita area for the next few weeks and will take part in the “Just a Kid from Wichita” camp later this summer.

