Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs superfan, advocate for those battling brain cancer, dies at 22

By Abbey Higginbotham and Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A well-known K-State and Kansas City Chiefs fan died last week.

KWCH has introduced you to 22-year-old Jace Ward in January. Many knew him for his love of K-State and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jace even went to the Superbowl last year with his dad.

For the past 26 months, he had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as DIPG. His family said that it didn’t stop him from being himself.

During his last months, Jace documented his struggles on social media to advocate for others fighting the same illness.

His family remembers how he always put others first and fought to help others with cancer. His family said they will continue to live out his mission and way of life, and they hope that people will learn from Jace and “accept everyone for who they are. Don’t try to change who they are and show them love and no matter what their background is.”

We have started making beautiful arrangements to celebrate the very unique life of our son, brother, uncle, grandson,...

Posted by Jace Ward - #Tough2Gether on Monday, July 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Officers arrested Javan Ervin and Jaime Chavez in connection to a police chase, turned deadly...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer
A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV late on the Fourth of July.
Wichita Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Fourth of July

Latest News

Wedding
Wedding vendors slammed with events in rush to get couples married
Statement from Brandon Russell
Wichita police release timeline of events that led up to deadly crash
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Jace Ward, BIPG patient advocate, and Kansas City Chief superfan, dies at 22
Jace Ward passes at 22