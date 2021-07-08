Kansas City Chiefs superfan, advocate for those battling brain cancer, dies at 22

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A well-known K-State and Kansas City Chiefs fan died last week.

KWCH has introduced you to 22-year-old Jace Ward in January. Many knew him for his love of K-State and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jace even went to the Superbowl last year with his dad.

For the past 26 months, he had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as DIPG. His family said that it didn’t stop him from being himself.

During his last months, Jace documented his struggles on social media to advocate for others fighting the same illness.

His family remembers how he always put others first and fought to help others with cancer. His family said they will continue to live out his mission and way of life, and they hope that people will learn from Jace and “accept everyone for who they are. Don’t try to change who they are and show them love and no matter what their background is.”

