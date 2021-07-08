Kansas High Patrol assists Broncos’ quarterback after lug nut smashes windshield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.”

That’s how Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol started out a tweet on Wednesday. The trooper went on to say his day was spent helping Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after a lug nut flew across the median nearly smashing all the way through Lock’s windshield.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

As always, Trooper Ben reminded his followers to buckle up!

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 👍



Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it!



Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. 👍



Have a safe season now and into the future. #ServiceCourtesyProtection 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXDLon2l0Y — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

