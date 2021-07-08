Advertisement

Kansas High Patrol assists Broncos’ quarterback after lug nut smashes windshield

Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted out photos on Wednesday after...
Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted out photos on Wednesday after helping Broncos' QB after a lug nut smashed into his windshield.(Trooper Ben Gardner/Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.”

That’s how Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol started out a tweet on Wednesday. The trooper went on to say his day was spent helping Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after a lug nut flew across the median nearly smashing all the way through Lock’s windshield.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

As always, Trooper Ben reminded his followers to buckle up!

