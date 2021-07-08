Kansas High Patrol assists Broncos’ quarterback after lug nut smashes windshield
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.”
That’s how Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol started out a tweet on Wednesday. The trooper went on to say his day was spent helping Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after a lug nut flew across the median nearly smashing all the way through Lock’s windshield.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
As always, Trooper Ben reminded his followers to buckle up!
