Riverfest musical headliners announced

American hip hop artist, Big Boi of Outkast
American hip hop artist, Big Boi of Outkast(Don Arnold | Getty Images)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Festivals, Inc. announced Riverfest Fall 2021′s musical lineup, and it is quite the list. This fall, Riverfest has decided to add a second stage, making room for even more musical performers.

Big Boi, one of the founding members of the southern hip hop duo Outkast, will be one of the big names performing along with Fitz and the Tantrums and Tank and the Bangas.

Some of the Wichita favorites performing are Rudy Love, Jr. and Keo & Them are also scheduled to play, making this year’s Riverfest one jam-packed festival.

Entry into all Riverfest concerts is free with a Riverfest button. Adult buttons are $10, and children’s buttons are $5. Purchase buttons at various QuikTrip locations starting September 6th.

VIP tickets for access to the front row and backstage to meet a handful of the bands are available Monday through Friday before starting the festivities.

For more information and to learn how to purchase tickets for Riverfest, click here

