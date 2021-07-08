Tyson Etienne returning to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year Tyson Etienne is coming back to Wichita State for a third season with the Shockers.

One of the last key decisions nationally will have major implications for the Shockers.

Etienne got everything out of the NBA evaluation process, but he has at least one more year to go in Wichita.

