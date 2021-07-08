Advertisement

Wichita church works to find stray kitten fur-ever home

By Abbey Higginbotham and Caroline Elliott
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A downtown Wichita church needs your help finding a kitten a forever home.

The St. John’s Episcopal church is temporarily keeping the cat after finding him trapped in a downspout. The eight-month-old homeless kitten has been nicknamed Spout.

The church spent weeks looking for the original owner...but after no luck. The church now considers him a stray and a member of their community.

Members of the church describe Spout as “absolutely charming” and a cat that “really likes people.”

To learn how you can adopt Spout, click here.

