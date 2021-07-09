$2.1 million grant to bring jobs, help establish aviation research at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New federal funds will help grow a Wichita State University aviation program. The $2.1 million grant will accelerate the growth of two programs offered by the university’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR).

The grant, provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, also includes a local match bringing the total funding to $4.2 million.

“Wichita is known for being the Air Capital of the World where we have great strength in design and building of aircraft,” said Debbie Franklin, WSU Associate Vice President for Strategic Initiatives.

NIAR WERX, located on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems, is also investing in some other aspects of aviation including maintenance, repair and overhaul, or MRO.

Tracee Friess, WSU Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications and Marketing, said that means taking passenger aircraft that is no longer certified safe for passengers modifying to be used for freight, which has become a need in the past year and a half.

“As a result of COVID and the disruption to traditional passenger aircraft, and in collaboration with us buying more and more materials from online venders, the use of cargo aircraft has been increasing,” said Franklin.

NIAR’s WERX does engineering design services and environmental testing. It is also growing in the areas of MRO and flight testing and certification of airplanes. The grant will be used to buy equipment to accelerate the growth in these two areas.

“MRO facility, we’ve slowly been ramping up that facility within the last year, year and a half,” said Friess.

In May, the WERX Lab received FAA certification to do modification and specialization work. The facility already partners with an aviation company to retrofit three 737s.

It is creating more hands-on learning opportunities for Wichita State and WSU Tech students in places where the aviation industry is seeing growth.

Through the grant, about 475 jobs are expected to be created over the next 10 years in MRO and flight test programs for both professionals in the field and students. NIAR WERX currently employs about 345 people, 45 of whom are students.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.