Building You: Upcoming job fairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation and Don Hattan Dealerships are currently seeking new employees. Both are looking to onboard over 1,000 new workers.

Textron Aviation fairs will be held on Tuesday, July 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Tuesday, July 20th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both will be held at Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave., #1100. Interested applicants can apply at www.txtav.com/careers

Don Hattan Dealerships’ job fair will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 13th at Don Hattan Chevrolet, 6000 Hattan Drive, Wichita, Kansas, and conduct on-site interviews. For more information, email marketing@donhattan.com

