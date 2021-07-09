Building You: Upcoming job fairs
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation and Don Hattan Dealerships are currently seeking new employees. Both are looking to onboard over 1,000 new workers.
- Textron Aviation fairs will be held on Tuesday, July 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Tuesday, July 20th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both will be held at Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon Ave., #1100. Interested applicants can apply at www.txtav.com/careers.
- Don Hattan Dealerships’ job fair will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 13th at Don Hattan Chevrolet, 6000 Hattan Drive, Wichita, Kansas, and conduct on-site interviews. For more information, email marketing@donhattan.com.
