Advertisement

Former daycare provider charged in the death of an eight-week-old

Former daycare provider charged
Former daycare provider charged
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis county attorney has charged a former daycare provider in the death of an eight-week-old.

Prosecutors say the baby died in August 2013 after being found unresponsive at Michelle Sarver’s home daycare in Hays. Sarver found the baby unresponsive after taking a nap and later died at a Wichita hospital.

While KDHE suspended Sarver’s license the former county attorney declined charges. The new county attorney took office in January and charged sarver with involuntary manslaughter in March.

She will be in court again next month.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
Ambulance
Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure
Officers arrested Javan Ervin and Jaime Chavez in connection to a police chase, turned deadly...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35

Latest News

Ice on power lines
KCC issues first order on recovery of February weather event costs
Flashing yellow light
Flashing yellow lights to be installed at Wichita intersections
One person was very critically hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash at Central and Ridge Road.
Wichita police release timeline on deadly crash that killed pregnant woman
Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in Wichita July 23-24