Former daycare provider charged in the death of an eight-week-old

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis county attorney has charged a former daycare provider in the death of an eight-week-old.

Prosecutors say the baby died in August 2013 after being found unresponsive at Michelle Sarver’s home daycare in Hays. Sarver found the baby unresponsive after taking a nap and later died at a Wichita hospital.

While KDHE suspended Sarver’s license the former county attorney declined charges. The new county attorney took office in January and charged sarver with involuntary manslaughter in March.

She will be in court again next month.

