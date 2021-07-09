Advertisement

GraceMed Health Clinic offers free food boxes to those who get vaccinated

Gracemed is offering free food to those who come and get the vaccine in July
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you still need a coronavirus vaccine, you could get a little something extra to get one. As an incentive to get the shot, Gracemed Health Clinic is teaming up with Aetna and the Kansas Food Bank to give out food to those who get vaccinated.

The first 50 patients could receive a box of dry food, fresh vegetables, and produce along with their shot on certain days. The incentive program starts today, and Gracemed hopes to entice more Wichitans to get vaccinated with covid-19 variants looming.

Doctor and Chief Medical Officer at Gracemed, Julie Elder, says they know that covid is still out there, stating, “it’s still a risk to our community, and so we are just promoting vaccination across the board.”

The other dates for the incentive program are July 16th, August 6th, and August 13th, and will operate from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on those days.

