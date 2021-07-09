GraceMed Health Clinic offers free food boxes to those who get vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you still need a coronavirus vaccine, you could get a little something extra to get one. As an incentive to get the shot, Gracemed Health Clinic is teaming up with Aetna and the Kansas Food Bank to give out food to those who get vaccinated.

The first 50 patients could receive a box of dry food, fresh vegetables, and produce along with their shot on certain days. The incentive program starts today, and Gracemed hopes to entice more Wichitans to get vaccinated with covid-19 variants looming.

Doctor and Chief Medical Officer at Gracemed, Julie Elder, says they know that covid is still out there, stating, “it’s still a risk to our community, and so we are just promoting vaccination across the board.”

Have you heard? GraceMed is partnering with @Aetna to give free protein and produce boxes to the first 50 people to get their vaccination today! 1150 N. Broadway, Wichita KS. pic.twitter.com/T9hv54Yzsd — GraceMedHealth (@GraceMedHealth) July 9, 2021

The other dates for the incentive program are July 16th, August 6th, and August 13th, and will operate from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. on those days.

