Hight heat and humidity Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm morning across Kansas and it is going to be a hot afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 100 degrees and higher when you factor in the humidity. A strong and gusty south breeze will offer some relief at times, but outdoor activities should be limited during the afternoon.

A strong cold front will move through the state tonight into Saturday. Areas along and north of I-70 will see scattered storms after midnight and a few could be severe producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain. However, the higher chance of severe weather will be farther north in Nebraska.

Storms are likely across central and eastern Kansas (along and east of I-35) Saturday afternoon, and they could be strong/severe producing heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind. The best chance of storms will take place between 1-6 p.m.

A shower or storm cannot be ruled out on Sunday (afternoon), but overall the second half of the weekend looks dry and cooler.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 94.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 65.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated pm showers/storms.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 67. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 70. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Wed: High: 93. Low: 73. Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 68. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.