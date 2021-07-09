How to prevent and remove ticks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Because of the warm weather and humidity, it is common to start seeing more ticks this time of year. With that comes the increase in risk for tickborne diseases like Lyme disease. In 2019, state and local health departments reported over 50-thousand cases of tickborne disease to the CDC.

Dr. Amy Seery says anytime you are in really grassy areas ticks can be a concern, she says it is the smaller ones that are the most dangerous because they carry the most diseases. To prevent them from latching on she says you can do these things:

Tuck long parks into socks, tuck your shirt into pants, have good footwear, and pretreat your clothing.

She says overall you just want to make it hard for the ticks to get to the skin and attach themselves. However, when you get home Seery says to check your skin surfaces closely. She also emphasizes checking your hair, because it can be on the scalp. If you do find a tick Seery says there’s a specific way to remove it.

“If you do see a tick using a pair of tweezers grasp at the base of the head and give it a gentle tug. If you do see any more parts of the tick it is a good idea to see your doctor to make sure any remaining parts are removed because it can be a point of infection,” said Seery.

Seery says if the area starts to get red, painful to the touch, or starts to ooze anything you need to go to your doctor immediately. She added do not use heat, fire, alcohol, or vaseline to try and remove ticks.

For your pets Christy Fischer from Wichita Animal Action League recommends getting a prescription from your veterinarian. She says the most common ones are Simparica or Nexgard which take care of fleas and ticks and lasts for 30 days. She says there is also Bravecto which lasts for 90 days. Fischer says to try and stay away from topical medications, because they just might not work. She says they can also cause a slight chemical burn to the skin on some animals. Fischer says if you notice a tick on your pet you can remove it with tweezers, and they even have special ones at pet stores you can buy as well.

”If your dogs and cats are not on some sort of flea and tick medicine it is important to check them frequently. Ticks tend to be around the ears, inside the ears, between the toe pads, but they can be anywhere on the animal. Ticks cause a number of tick born illnesses and those can be deadly without treatment,” says Fischer.

Fischer says another issue is that baby ticks can just hang on the fur of your pet, so even if they are on the oral medication she says you can take a lint roller and roll your pet before you bring them inside. She says that can help get them off their fur.

