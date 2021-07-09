KCC issues first order on recovery of February weather event costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) on Thursday approved its first payment plan for an energy provider to recoup overages from the February 2021 cold snap.

The KCC says American Energies Gas Service spent $317,914 providing gas to its customers during the winter weather. For context, that is more than the utility typically collects in total annual revenues from customer billing. The company supplies about 200 customers in Harvey, McPherson, and Marion counties.

Under the plan, American Energies customers have the option to make monthly payments over a 5-year period or make a lump sum payment. If a customer chooses to make a lump sum payment, they will avoid the monthly carrying charges over 60 months. The payment amounts are based on individual customer usage during February 2021.

On February 15, the KCC ordered regulated utilities to do everything possible to continue providing power and natural gas service to their customers in spite of skyrocketing natural gas prices. Utilities were instructed to defer any extra costs and then propose a plan to recoup the charges over time to reduce the financial impact on customers. Each plan would require Commission approval.

An agreement on a plan proposed by the City of Eskridge is currently pending before the Commission while plans submitted by Southern Pioneer, Black Hills Energy, and Evergy are still being evaluated by KCC staff. Atmos, Empire, and Kansas Gas Service have not yet filed plans.

The KCC says in light of ongoing state and federal investigations into the higher than normal February prices for natural gas, provisions are being included in each payment plan to protect ratepayer interests while still allowing utilities to begin recouping service costs.

