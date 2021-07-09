Man charged with first-degree murder in west Wichita crash that killed pregnant woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday afternoon, Sedgwick County prosecutors charged a Wichita man with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly crash on Tuesday.

Police said Javan Ervin was fleeing from police when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into three vehicles, the car 22-year-old Samantha Russell was driving. Russell, who was eight months pregnant, died in the crash, but doctors were able to deliver and save her baby boy.

Along with murder, Ervin was charged with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, driving with a suspended license and two counts of a criminal in possession of a weapon.

The judge set Ervin’s bond at $500,000. He is due back in court on July 12.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Samantha Russell. To date, more than $85,000 has been raised.

