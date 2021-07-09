Advertisement

Man charged with first-degree murder in west Wichita crash that killed pregnant woman

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Samantha Russell in west Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday afternoon, Sedgwick County prosecutors charged a Wichita man with first-degree murder in connection to a deadly crash on Tuesday.

Police said Javan Ervin was fleeing from police when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into three vehicles, the car 22-year-old Samantha Russell was driving. Russell, who was eight months pregnant, died in the crash, but doctors were able to deliver and save her baby boy.

Along with murder, Ervin was charged with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, failing to stop at an accident resulting in death, driving with a suspended license and two counts of a criminal in possession of a weapon.

The judge set Ervin’s bond at $500,000. He is due back in court on July 12.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Samantha Russell. To date, more than $85,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita
Donald O’Neil (left) and Sherry L. Bodkins (right) and Donald’s service dog, Seargent, all died...
Sumner County Sheriff’s identify victims of double deadly crash
Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
There is a heavy police presence in the area of the Maize Airport.
2 people arrested following shots fired near Maize Airport
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Over $85k raised for family after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash

Latest News

RSV is spreading rapidly throughout Wichita mainly affecting children
- clipped version
Gracemed is offering free food to those who come and get the vaccine in July
GraceMed Health Clinic offers free food boxes to those who get vaccinated
RSV spreads rapidly throughout Wichita infecting younger children
RSV is rapidly spreading in Wichita
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
TMZ: Frank Clark facing three years on felony gun charge