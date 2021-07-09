Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in Wichita July 23-24

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 20th Kansas Mission of Mercy (KMOM) dental clinic will be held at the Century II Bob Brown Expo Hall in Wichita on July 23-24. Approximately 1,000 patients of all ages will receive free dental fillings and/or extractions, at no cost to them.

During the previous 19 KMOM projects, volunteer dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and others provided 30,536 patients with over $20 million in free dental care.

“I always ask people their stories and she was talking to me and said that she hadn’t been able to smile for years, because she was ashamed of her smile and she couldn’t quit smiling after getting her fillings. It just really made an impact on me and I wanted to continue to do this and to help more people, because of the smile on her face,” said Kathy Beal, a volunteer and event co-chair.

Jon Tilton, another co-organizer, said there may be patients from out of town that require follow-up care after their treatment in Wichita. He said KMOM can network with a dentist closest to the patient to make sure that follow-up care is free.

KMOM is still in need of volunteer dentists and staff for the Wichita event. Find more information on how you can participate here: https://www.ksdentalfoundation.org/volunteers/

