Pedetrian struck twice east of Solomon on I-70

SOLOMON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 34-year-old man was hit twice on I-70 just east of Solomon Thursday night.

The man, Timothy Dalton from Colorado, was reportedly on the roadway when he was struck by two different vehicles just before midnight near mile marker 267.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s said life-saving measures were attempted, but Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene. His car was also found at the scene.

Occupants of the first vehicle were not injured, but two people in the second vehicle were sent to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

