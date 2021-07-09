Advertisement

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure
Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said two people died Thursday afternoon when a maroon SUV...
Undersheriff: Mechanical issue to blame for double deadly crash in Sumner County
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Nearly $50k raised for family after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business
Protecting your pets from ticks
Protecting your pets from ticks
This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the...
Aftershocks expected after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits California, Nevada
Surges of rainwater impacted the New York City subway Thursday.
RAW: Gushing rainwater impacks NYC subway