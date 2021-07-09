Advertisement

Rachel Hackbarth joins KWCH 12 Eyewitness News

On July 12, 2021, Rachel Hackbarth with join Michael Schwanke on Eyewitness News at 5/6/10.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. – KWCH 12 Eyewitness News adds a new member to the market’s #1 news team. On Monday, July 12, Rachel Hackbarth will join Michael Schwanke on the desk for KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 5, 6, & 10. Hackbarth brings years of anchor and reporting experience to the team, recently anchoring where she started her career in her hometown of Tyler, TX after stints in Albuquerque and Dallas.

“It’s so exciting to be joining the award-winning team at KWCH,” Hackbarth said. “I can’t wait to share the stories of Kansans and to work with Mike nightly on Eyewitness News.”

“Rachel is a great addition to the team. Her warm and kind personality comes through and compliments her community-focused storytelling,” VP and General Manager Brad Moses said. “We have a history of strong news anchors… from Joyce Livingston to Susan Peters and Cindy Klose to Melissa Scheffler. Rachel continues that tradition.”

Hackbarth began her career as a multimedia journalist and anchor in Tyler, TX before becoming the morning anchor in Albuquerque, NM. She returned to Texas, working as a reporter in Dallas, TX, before anchoring again in Tyler.

In addition to anchoring KWCH 12 Eyewitness News at 5, 6, & 10 with Schwanke, Hackbarth can also be seen on-air with Jacob Albracht at 9:00 p.m. on KSCW.

Hackbarth is a passionate animal advocate, investigating the growing animal abuse in East Texas and helping find forever homes for animals in shelters. When Hackbarth isn’t working, she enjoys volunteering at local animal shelters and spending time with her Shih Tzu, Tiny Dog.

