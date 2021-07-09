Advertisement

RSV is rapidly spreading in Wichita

An unexpected spike in RSV cases in Wichita
An unexpected spike in RSV cases in Wichita
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As mask restrictions lift across the state, some local physicians say they are seeing an increase in younger patients being hospitalized with breathing difficulties. However, it is not due to covid.

Physician Dr. Seery with Ascension via Christi Hospital says RSV is rapidly spreading in the Wichita area. This is unusual due to the virus spreading more so in the fall months.

RSV, also known as the respiratory syncytial virus, is a virus that is easily spread among younger children, and it can be serious for infants and seniors who are infected. Those who contract the virus have symptoms similar to a common cold.

That includes coughing and breathing issues. Dr. Seery says they did not see many respiratory illnesses being passed around during social distancing, but now with people are taking off their masks and gathering in larger groups, they see an out-of-season outbreak.

