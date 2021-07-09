Several Wichita organizations will provide families with boxes of free produce

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several local organizations are teaming up together to give away boxes of free produce.

The giveaway starts at the end of July and runs until October.

Each family-sized box includes 50 servings of fresh produce per week, according to a flyer.

The Kansas Food Bank, Table of Hope, Greater Wichita YMCA - South Campus and the Health and Wellness Coalition with Partnering for a Healthier America will provide the food.

Those interested in the program can call the Greater Wichita YMCA at (316) 776-8171 or the Kansas Food Bank at (316) 265-3663 and ask for Chelsie or Debi.

Produce can be picked up at two different sites, the WSU Metroplex and South YMCA.

