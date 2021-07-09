Advertisement

Several Wichita organizations will provide families with boxes of free produce

Youth program connecting locally-grown produce and vacationers.(WECT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several local organizations are teaming up together to give away boxes of free produce.

The giveaway starts at the end of July and runs until October.

Each family-sized box includes 50 servings of fresh produce per week, according to a flyer.

The Kansas Food Bank, Table of Hope, Greater Wichita YMCA - South Campus and the Health and Wellness Coalition with Partnering for a Healthier America will provide the food.

Those interested in the program can call the Greater Wichita YMCA at (316) 776-8171 or the Kansas Food Bank at (316) 265-3663 and ask for Chelsie or Debi.

Produce can be picked up at two different sites, the WSU Metroplex and South YMCA.

Posted by City of Wichita- Government on Friday, July 9, 2021

- clipped version