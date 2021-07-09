Thunderstorms into the night; again Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as a cold front pushes into the area, storms are likely and some could be severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Most of the severe weather Friday night will be in northern Kansas, but Saturday afternoon will see the threat moving south to include the Wichita area.

Look for temperatures to drop back into the 80s around much of the state Saturday. Highest rain chances will be in the eastern half of Kansas. Some hail and wind is expected with a few storms along and southeast of the Turnpike. Storms will quickly exit the state by 8 or 9 pm.

Sunday will be cooler with a few pop up showers in the afternoon. Chances will be limited to areas east of I-135 and severe weather is not likely. Highs will be in the low 80s with a drop in humidity to finish off the weekend.

Things will be heating back up next week with more active weather returning by Wednesday and Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy; chance for storms late. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Early AM showers/storms, then more storms in the afternoon. Wind: S/N 10-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 66.

Sun: High: 80 Increasing clouds; few PM showers.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 67 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; overnight storms. Windy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; PM storms. Breezy.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 71 Decreasing clouds

