TMZ: Frank Clark facing three years on felony gun charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces up to three years behind bars after being charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, TMZ Sports reports.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on Sunday, June 21, 2021 for a routine traffic stop. TMZ first reported officers found an uzi in an open duffle bag his Lambo SUV.

Clark was arrested at Sunday 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail the following morning. LA County records show Clark was released on bond the afternoon of June 22.

According to TMZ, Clark claims the gun belonged to a member of his security team.

The Chiefs have not yet commented on Clark’s arrest.

