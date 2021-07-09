Advertisement

TMZ: Frank Clark facing three years on felony gun charge

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces up to three years behind bars after being charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, TMZ Sports reports.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on Sunday, June 21, 2021 for a routine traffic stop. TMZ first reported officers found an uzi in an open duffle bag his Lambo SUV.

Clark was arrested at Sunday 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail the following morning. LA County records show Clark was released on bond the afternoon of June 22.

According to TMZ, Clark claims the gun belonged to a member of his security team.

The Chiefs have not yet commented on Clark’s arrest.

