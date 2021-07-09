Where’s Shane? Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For Where’s Shane we’re checking out the Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon, and Brew event at Hartman Arena! This one-stop shop for everything delicious is an event that’s been going on for a few years now, and it’s become a community favorite. With tons of vendors bringing their bacon ‘A games’ this weekend, this is one party you’ll pig out on for sure! For more information on tickets, check out -- www.hartmanarena.com.

