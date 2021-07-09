Wichita police release timeline on deadly crash that killed pregnant woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released a timeline of events on Wednesday detailing what led up to the crash that killed 22-year-old Samantha Russell, who was 8 months pregnant. Police said barely two minutes passed between the time the chase started and was called off.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a call was placed to 911 after a man said he was robbed at gunpoint. Officers arrived and their search for the suspects led them to the area of Maple and Ridge.

At 4:59, WPD said an officer noticed one of the suspects, identified as Javan Ervin, driving a truck erratically on Ridge Road. The officer pulled onto Ridge Road and began pursuing Ervin. The truck picked up speed driving away from the officer, and the supervisor advised the officer to stop pursuing the truck.

The officer then turned around to respond back to the robbery scene and assist other officers with the arrest of Jaime Chavez, who was already wanted for another robbery.

Just seconds after Chavez’ arrest, at 5:01 p.m., 911 received the first call regarding the crash at Central and Ridge Road.

Police said Ervin sped through a red light, hitting three others cars and causing Samantha Russell’s car to roll. Russell, 22 and eight months pregnant, was taken to the hospital where she died. Doctors were able to successfully deliver her baby who remains in critical condition.

Ervin was arrested on suspicion of murder. possession of a firearm and aggravated battery. Chavez was booked into jail for two counts of robbery and possessing a gun.

The Wichita Police Department’s policy on pursuits is called Policy 605. It states pursuits or chases can be used in cases where the suspect is wanted and needs to be apprehended quickly.

The policy says certain things must be considered, like traffic volume, road conditions, time of day, knowledge of the suspect, and risk to the community. A supervisor or high-ranking officer can call off a chase when its use is not justified.

