Woman charged with hitting, shooting man in NE Wichita bonds out of jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman accused of running over a stranger and then shooting and killing him is out of jail.

Charity Blackmon was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $250.000 bond in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus. She posted bail on July 1. She’s charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“The opportunity of anybody accused to be released on bond is a corollary of all persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent,” said Dan Monnat, a defense attorney for Monnat & Spurrier Attorneys at Law.

Still, Mary Alice Adams-Burke doesn’t understand why the woman accused of killing her brother-in-law is out of jail.

“I’m shocked and hurt and angry because my brother should be walking his bike path,” she said.

According to court documents, on March 26, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., witnesses saw a woman crash into a man on a bicycle at 13th and Oliver. The woman then got out of the van and shot him, before leaving the area.

“We forgive her as Christians, but that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t be punished. She took a life. She took my brother’s life,” said Adams-Burke.

Blackmon made her first court appearance on March 30. She was found competent to stand trial on July 8. The conditions of her bond include no contact with witnesses, electronic monitoring and pretrial services.

“They, on a regular basis, continue to ensure that the public is safe and that the person will appear in court,” said Monnat.

While Blackmon is out of jail, Rabus’ family wants to make sure another tragedy like they experienced doesn’t happen to someone else.

“I hope that she gets the help that she needs. And that my brother gets the justice that he deserves,” said Adams-Burke.

Blackmon’s attorney did not return our call in response to this story. Her mother did not want to comment, but in a previous report, she said her daughter suffered severe brain trauma during an attack a year ago that left her (Blackmon) dealing with mental illness.

Blackmon is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.

