Cooler Sunday with a few showers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cooler weather is on the way for the end of the weekend.

Tonight, storms will be possible for areas south and east of the Turnpike, especially in the early evening. For the rest of the area, we will have a mostly clear sky with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday, It will be sunny for the western half of the state with highs in the low to mid 80s. For central and eastern Kansas, expect a partly cloudy sky with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

It will be sunny and warmer for the start of the workweek, with highs back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. That trend will stick around through mid-week.

By Thursday, the pattern starts to change, and showers and storms will be possible Thursday night, off and on Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay in the lower 90s through then.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with spotty showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15; gusty. Low: 60.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 88.

Tue: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 94 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 73 Slight chance of showers and storms; better chance overnight.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 71 Partly cloudy, scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms.

