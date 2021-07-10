Advertisement

Meat farmers in Kansas will benefit from President Biden’s new executive order

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lower costs and higher wages is what President Joe Biden says will be the results of a new executive order to promote innovation and speed up economic growth.

The order includes 72 directives, including greater anti-trust enforcement on large businesses and tech companies.

It also includes measures that could help Kansas farmers and ranchers get a boost against meatpackers and tractor companies.

At the request of President Biden, the USDA will now implement several rules to protect farmers and ranchers against unfair practices by large meatpackers and other businesses.

The rules would make it easier for farmers to file complaints with the USDA regarding pricing practices and protect them from retaliation when they file those reports.

It would also clarify what meat products can be labeled as products of the USA and increase market opportunities for ranchers to sell their products for a fairer price.

This order also limits tractor manufacturers from determining where farmers can repair their tractors. Economists are divided over whether the president’s order will help the economy.

Also included in the executive orders is a measure proposed by Senator Jerry Moran that would ultimately help small meatpackers get certified to sell their meat in other states.

Senator Roger Marshall said he supports the president’s measures to help farmers and ranchers.

