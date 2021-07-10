Severe storm risk south central Kansas this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that showers and storms will be a part of the weekend forecast, including a risk of severe weather.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the morning over central and southern Kansas. Additional scattered storms will develop by mid-afternoon along a cold front over south central Kansas.

The storms that develop during the afternoon could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms will develop after 3 PM and will move southeastward before moving into Oklahoma by 7 PM.

High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with low to mid 80s for highs.

Isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon for areas generally along and east of I-135.

Expect lower humidity Sunday and Monday before the heat returns with highs back in the 90s starting Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Isolated showers and storms this morning, then scattered afternoon storms - some severe. Wind: SW/N 10-15. High: 88

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 73 Slight chance of showers and storms; better chance overnight.

Fri: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

