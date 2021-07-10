Severe storm risk south central Kansas this afternoon
Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that showers and storms will be a part of the weekend forecast, including a risk of severe weather.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the morning over central and southern Kansas. Additional scattered storms will develop by mid-afternoon along a cold front over south central Kansas.
The storms that develop during the afternoon could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms will develop after 3 PM and will move southeastward before moving into Oklahoma by 7 PM.
High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be a bit cooler with low to mid 80s for highs.
Isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon for areas generally along and east of I-135.
Expect lower humidity Sunday and Monday before the heat returns with highs back in the 90s starting Tuesday.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST
Today: Isolated showers and storms this morning, then scattered afternoon storms - some severe. Wind: SW/N 10-15. High: 88
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 66
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 80.
Mon: High: 86 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.
Tue: High: 90 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.
Wed: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy and windy.
Thu: High: 92 Low: 73 Slight chance of showers and storms; better chance overnight.
Fri: High: 91 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.
