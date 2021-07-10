Advertisement

Two Kansas men arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges

By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating after two Wichita men were arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and criminal threat.

The Wichita Police Department said the suspects are Trexler Erxleben, 24 of Haysville and Noor Razzaq, 24, of Wichita.

Police responded to a home in the 2200 block of South St. Francis Friday at around 7:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who reported being kidnapped by Erxleben and Razzaq.

The investigation revealed Erxleben and Razzaq arrived at the home looking for a man and found the 20-year-old victim. Erxleben did not locate the man he was looking for and ordered the victim into the vehicle, held captive until contact was made with the man. The victim was released and no one was hurt. During the kidnapping, Erxleben was armed with a handgun and threatened to harm the victim and his family. Both Erxleben and Razzaq were located at a later time and arrested in Haysville with the assistance of Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputies.

This was not a random incident. The investigation is ongoing.

