$100k raised for family of mother killed in west Wichita crash

Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a crash in west Wichita. She did not survive, but doctors were able to deliver her baby at 33 weeks.(Brandon Russell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than $100,000 has been raised for the husband and son of a pregnant woman killed in a crash last week, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

Funeral services were held Saturday for Samantha Russell. The 22-year-old was killed in a crash at Central and Ridge on Tuesday. She was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, but doctors were able to deliver her son, Mac.

“Samantha was a wonderful loving wife who was beyond excited to become a mother. She was extremely happy in life with her family, career, and anxiously awaited the arrival of baby Mac. Samantha loved everyone big, with her whole heart,” reads Samantha’s obituary.

Her husband, Brandon, said he has been overwhelmed by the community support that has poured in for him and his son after losing his wife.

“I’m not sure what I can do besides saying thank you to anyone that has shown any amount of support for Mac or the family. Mac will live a beautiful life thanks to everyone that has contributed. I am eternally grateful. I’m still in shock,” reads a post on Facebook.

Javan Ervin has been charged with first-degree murder in the crash that killed Samantha.

