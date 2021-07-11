Advertisement

Landfill fire started by unused fireworks, says Hutchinson Fire Dept.

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 7:36 p.m. on Friday, Hutchinson firefighters responded to the Reno County Landfill, 703 South Mohawk, for a large fire in the pit. The first crews to arrive on the scene found a 40-foot area on fire spreading rapidly by the south winds. Crews contacted landfill staff and started large water operations to keep fire from spreading and damaging the liner and methane wells. Crews hauled water from Mohawk Road with the assistance of extra water tenders from Reno County Fire District 3 and 8.

Once landfill staff arrived, a plan was developed to move the burning trash to a different part of the landfill and cover it with dirt. Mutual Aid companies were released, fire department and landfill staff worked for four hours moving trash and covering with dirt.

Landfill staff said they had a lot of unspent fireworks arrive at the landfill on Friday, most likely some got into the pit prior to staff noticing.

“The fire department and landfill staff would like to remind people to dispose of spent and unspent fireworks properly,” said the fire department in a post on Facebook.

Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by South Hutchinson Police Department and Reno County Sheriff’s Department for bringing out light towers to assist with night operations. Reno County Fire Districts 3 and 8, Hutchinson - Reno County Emergency Communications, Reno County Emergency Management, and Reno County Landfill Employees.

