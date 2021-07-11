Advertisement

Lingering light rain to close the weekend

Heat rebuilds with another round of active weather mid-week
Slowly clearing out rain chances today with a quiet and warmer start to the work week.
Slowly clearing out rain chances today with a quiet and warmer start to the work week.(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We hold onto light rain chances through to the middle part of your afternoon. Expect some clearing by the evening with sunshine expected to kick start your work week. Temperatures look to stay well below average today and begin to moderate Monday, but by Tuesday the 90′s are back.

The next chance for rain arrives by the middle to end of the work week as another cold front is lining up to sweep through the region. This front looks to stall and become stationary for a few days, meaning rain chances could stick around as we head into the weekend. The best day for thunderstorms looks to be Thursday with showers possible through at least Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy with a few lingering light showers. Wind: N 10-20. High: 81

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-10. High: 87.

Tue: High: 92 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 71 Chance of showers and storms; storms could hang around overnight.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 71 Scattered showers/storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny with isolated showers/storms.

