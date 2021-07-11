Residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire investigators estimate $1.25 million in damages after a 2-alarm apartment fire.

Wichita Fire Department responded to the scene at 4:45 P.M. in the Silver Spring Apartments, where a fire was started by discarded smoking materials.

All 16 units suffered water damage, displacing all residents. Redcross provided shelter for those in need.

Fire Investigators say it took a couple of hours to clear the scene, as they had to ventilate smoke gathered in the attic.

No one was injured.

